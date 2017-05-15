Community Kindy has welcome mat out for open day

The new elected Warwick Community Kindy Committee (from left) Fiona Ralph (secretary), Megan Mauch (vice president), Belinda Benz (president) and Dianne Carpenter (treasurer).

THE Warwick Community Kindergarten is opening the doors to all prospective parents when its holds its open day on Saturday.

Shane Reid is publicity officer for Warwick Community Kindy and said the open day on Saturday was for 2018 and beyond families and anyone else who has a child who might come to the kindy in the future.

"People are welcome who are just interested in having a look at the kindy,” he said.

"It's a wonderful time to meet the teachers, have a look at the facilities and get a feel for our kindy.”

Belinda Benz was re-elected for a second term as president at the recent annual general meeting.

All welcome on Saturday to the kindy in Dragon St from 11am-1pm.