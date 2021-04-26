Community kitchen launches new winter initiative

A Warwick organisation devoted to helping residents in need is urging members of the community to give back in any way they can this winter.

The Warwick Community Van has launched its winter drive for blankets and warm clothing early this year, as plummeting temperatures across the region have left those already battling homelessness and poverty out in the cold.

Calling on the Warwick community to donate blankets, sleeping bags, warm clothing, and anything else they might have spare, Community

Van organiser Catherine Cazaly said it was all too easy to take safe living conditions for granted.

“Sharon Edmunds is one of our volunteers, and she took the initiative to think ahead and realise we’d need extra blankets by the time we got to winter,” she said.

“As we enter into winter, it’s going to become more of a luxury item to have a warm blanket, especially when somewhere comfortable to sleep isn’t something guaranteed for people each night.”



The Community Van’s winter drive was kickstarted by a massive donation of new Bonds underwear and socks earlier this month, which Catherine said had already made an incredible difference to those in need.

“Some people said they’d never owned a pair of Bonds socks before, and they couldn’t wait to see how comfortable they would be,” Catherine said.

“They’re those simple things that remind you why you do it, and the pleasure a person can get out of something you might consider an essential or everyday item.



“Every time someone comes down and gets something they need, you get that sense that you have achieved something greater.”

The Warwick Community Van was also the recipient of a massive $3000 donation in December last year from The Merry Muster, which was put towards buying basic takeaway supplies for the community kitchen from in-town suppliers.

Lisa Hansford at The Scoop Health Foods at 121 Palmerin St is accepting item donations on behalf of the Warwick Community Van during business hours.

The van operates in Leslie Park every Sunday between 4.30pm – 6.30pm.

