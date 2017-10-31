Community markets come alive

Pratten will host its first set of markets this Saturday.

THE Pratten community is bringing its very own markets to life this weekend.

After some success with car boot sales, residents are collaborating to bring 25 stalls to the White St community hall.

Co-ordinator Diane Lawlor said the funds raised through the market would go toward the hall and recently installed War Memorial.

"We're having our dedication ceremony for the memorial today as the final block was only installed a couple of weeks ago,” Ms Lawlor said.

"But we still need to some fencing work and gardening around it.

"There's also ongoing work for the hall which we recently had painted with a mural by local Steven Bowerman.

"The mural depicts Pratten's history as one of the oldest gold mining towns in Queensland, even before Gympie.”

Ms Lawlor said Pratten was keen to welcome visitors for the markets this Saturday from 9am-4pm.

"There's bric-a-brac stalls and lots of repurposed items and timberwork, so there will be lots of bargains for people to come and pick up,” she said.

"We'll have tea and coffee and sandwiches all day, and a sausage sizzle and bar will be running in the afternoon.

"The markets have been a real community effort - we really want people outside of Pratten to come and see what we've done here.”