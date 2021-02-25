Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Much-loved former St James Lutheran College teacher Christian Stern.
Much-loved former St James Lutheran College teacher Christian Stern.
News

Community mourns loss of beloved Bay teacher

Carlie Walker
24th Feb 2021 8:00 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2021 6:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Fraser Coast is mourning the loss of a much loved former teacher who died on Monday after battling cancer.

Former St James Lutheran College teacher Christian Stern is being remembered for inspiring his colleagues, students and the broader community.

St James Lutheran College principal Luke Schoff said Mr Stern had been a valued member of the school.

He said the father of one could always be counted on to lighten the mood whenever things go too serious and was a popular teacher during his time at the school.

"He loved connecting with the kids on a personal level," Mr Schoff said.

"He always looked at things with a positive view on life.

"A lot of this was down to his faith - he lived through that in everything he did.

After leaving the school in 2018, Mr Stern worked for the Lutheran World Service, an organisation similar to the Red Cross which advocates for the poorest people across the world.

ON FACEBOOK: HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR STERN

 

Former Fraser Coast councillor Stuart Taylor knew Mr Stern through St James Lutheran College.

His wife Dana worked alongside Mr Stern, and his son Jhairah was taught by him.

He said Mr Stern encouraged his son to chase his dreams.

Mr Stern saw "something different" in Jhairah, "a lively kid" and made him feel worthwhile, Mr Taylor said.

The former teacher's death has sparked an outpouring of grief among his former colleagues and students.

Mr Taylor said Mr Stern was a special person.

"He was one of those people, no matter the situation, he always saw the best of it," he said.

"He had a positive outlook on life.

"He saw people for what they could be."

Mr Taylor said Mr Stern would be remembered as a joyful person and he would be greatly missed.

"His loss will be immeasurable, but his legacy will be even greater," he said.

"The self-worth he instilled in young children will last more than a lifetime."

Mr Stern is survived by his wife Tanya, and son Jasper.

His funeral will be held at St James Lutheran Church in Urraween on March 1 from 9.30am.

fcschool fctribute
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

        News Brisbane has been named the preferred candidate by the IOC to host the 2032 Olympic Games, giving Queensland’s bid an important edge with organisers.

        Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        Premium Content Qld’s $8.9b drug habit skyrockets

        News Drug use in Queensland: Cocaine and ecstasy use surges

        Defendant explodes in violent rage over court verdict

        Premium Content Defendant explodes in violent rage over court verdict

        Crime Not even handcuffs could contain the frenzied outburst

        Top 10 most successful musos from the Southern Downs

        Premium Content Top 10 most successful musos from the Southern Downs

        News From best selling albums, sold out international tours and awards galore, here are...