Community mourns loss of butcher, father and larrikin

THE Springfield community is mourning the loss of a popular butcher and business owner who strived to give back wherever he could.

Steve McMeniman, who was one half of the Two Butchers in Springfield, passed away last night from cancer.

Upon news being made public of his health battle last week, the business community, customers and locals had rallied around the "much-loved Aussie larrikin."

The business' Facebook page announced this morning that Mr McMeniman passed away last night.

The father of two was only recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to announce last night, Steve passed away," a statement read.

"He fought the best he could.

"Steve was a formidable man who inspired so many and whose love for people, giving, and helping others shines through all (whose) lives he touched.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

Butcher Steve McMeniman.

"Please bear with us during this difficult time as our staff and Steve's family come to terms with the loss and grieve this painful time.

"We will treasure every memory of you and still keep your name high. Love always."

The butcher shop is closed today but will reopen tomorrow.

The business announced on May 19 the news that Mr McMeniman was "embarking on the biggest fight of his life."

"Just prior to COVID-19 our much loved Aussie larrikin Steve was dealt a devastating blow," a statement on their Facebook page read.

"He's currently receiving chemo and even through the pain and sickness he still phones up everyday, asking how things are at the shop."

A former police officer, he started the business alongside Ken Kearney in 2017 at Orion shopping centre.

The pair were strong advocates for men's mental health and were named as 'Jordan Greats' in the Queensland Day Awards last year.

Mr McMeniman told the QT last year the number of charities and community organisations the business supported was too long to list.

"There's been so many I can hardly remember them all," he said at the time.

He said his father had drilled into him that he had a duty to those most in need if he was in a position to do so.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, which you can donate to here.