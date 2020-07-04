Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A select group of bbusinesses have been given a major concession on social distancing because they rely on high patronage to remain commercially viable.
A select group of bbusinesses have been given a major concession on social distancing because they rely on high patronage to remain commercially viable.
Health

Companies given exemption on social distancing

by Jeremy Pierce
3rd Jul 2020 5:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOURISM and transport operators have been given a major concession in COVID-19 regulations as they are now allowed to carry 50 passengers and avoid rigid social distancing guidelines.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer on Friday signed off on amendments to existing plans which placed severe restrictions on the number of passengers tour coaches and cruise boats were allowed to carry.

Under the new guidelines, transport operators are allowed to carry 50 passengers provided they adhere to a COVID-safe checklist.

It is a major win for cruise boat operators in Far North Queensland who rely on high patronage to remain commercially viable.

Originally published as Companies given exemption on social distancing

coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long-awaited state funding for exhuasted sheep farmers

        premium_icon Long-awaited state funding for exhuasted sheep farmers

        News 100+ DOGS: Southern Downs wool producers await the promise of state funding to help with pest plague.

        REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive areas to rent

        premium_icon REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive areas to rent

        News Depending on where you rent in the Southern Downs, you could be saving up to $100 a...

        Community rallies for father facing fight for his life

        premium_icon Community rallies for father facing fight for his life

        News Popular family man Nathan Bell reveals how a mysterious pain led to the shock...

        Rangers explore alternatives for overflowing parks

        premium_icon Rangers explore alternatives for overflowing parks

        News National parks across the Granite Belt have been inundated with eager hikers...