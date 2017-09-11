26°
Computer team finishes on top

Warwick Daily News' Kaela Freeman with Anthony Viola of Warwick Computer Service.
Sean Teuma
by

AFTER years of recommendations, it was time to get serious and complete a full nomination.

It is what Warwick Computer Service did, and it has netted them a goal.

The IT company took out the Retail, Wholesale and Distribution award at the Business Excellence Awards.

Business owner Valerie Giddins said the business team was glad they decided to enter this year's awards.

"A couple of times we've written up the paperwork, but didn't have time to complete the full nomination,” Ms Giddins said.

"I was determined to make sure we completed it this time around.

"We made the time to get the nomination in, and we're so happy with the result.

"Hopefully we can build on our win this year and aim for the Business of the Year title next year.

"Word of mouth is a big part of our business, which is why it is so important to have strong customer service skills.”

Ms Giddins said it was nice for Warwick Computer Service to be recognised for its hard work.

"It's fantastic,” she said.

"We've been in the business nine years and it is great to receive the award.

"We have some superb, loyal customers that have been with us for years, as well as a growing customer base.

"We're always looking to support local businesses, whether providing goods for schools or sponsoring local sporting events.”

Warwick Daily News
