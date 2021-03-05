Concern about transgender child using CQ school toilets

A parent at a Central Queensland school has addressed his concerns about a transgender girl using the same toilet as his daughters.

Education Queensland has ensured transgender students can feel safe at all Queensland state schools.

It comes after a parent at a Central Queensland school voiced their concerns about a transgender child using the same toilets as their kids.

The school has not been named in the interest of privacy for the student.

A father took to social media to address his concerns about a transgender girl using the same toilets as his daughters.

"(Redacted) has a transgender and they let HIM use the girls toilets," the father said.

"The girls are not happy as he was a boy for the last eight years of school and then this year he identifies as a girl.

"Each to their own but at least tell them to use the uni-sex toilet."

Many adults came to the defence of the child and said the girl was "very brave".

"I think it's very brave of her to speak up and be true to herself at such a young age knowing that she will likely be ridiculed especially in a beige town like ours," a parent said.

"It must be so hard for this poor trans girl to be growing up in a regional Queensland town where people are so backwards," another parent said.

"I can't imagine being a teenager having grown adults call me a "him" … setting a horrific example for their kids while sharing "Do it for Dolly" posts because they think they're not bullies themselves," another parent said.

A Department of Education spokesman said Queensland state schools were committed to providing a safe, supportive and inclusive environment where all students could reach their full potential.

"Every day, principals respond to the unique learning and support needs of their students and

school community and ensure every student has the opportunity to learn and succeed," the spokesman said.

The EQ spokesman said all schools had individual stalls and cubicles for students' privacy.

"Parents who have questions or concerns about any aspect of their child's schooling are

encouraged to contact the principal of their child's school."