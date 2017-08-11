26°
Concern for Warwick drivers after horses let out

Elyse Wurm | 11th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
SHOCKED: Lorelle Madsen was concerned for the safety of her horses and drivers in the area after her animals were let out on Tuesday night.
SHOCKED: Lorelle Madsen was concerned for the safety of her horses and drivers in the area after her animals were let out on Tuesday night.

A CHAIN ripped from a fence post on Tuesday night saw three horses released from a paddock in Rosenthal Heights.

The animals' escape sparked a frantic three-hour search.

Property owner Lorelle Madsen said prongs holding the chain and padlock to secure the gate were pulled from the fence, with the gate left wide open.

"There's no way the horses would have done that,” she said.

Luckily a friend of the family saw the horses run from the 20-acre paddock, but it was unknown how long the gate had been open.

"It's very concerning because it's not only the horses,” she said.

"If they'd have run out and hit and killed someone it would have been devastating.

"They're putting people's lives at risk to open the gate like that.

"It comes back onto us; you'd never forgive yourself if something did happen.”

The horses were located about 4km away from the property, but Mrs Madsen suspected they had travelled much further throughout their release.

"We've never had anything like this living out here,” she said.

"In this area there is a lot of people with horses and cattle.”

All the horses were on agistment and two were in foal.

The owner of the horses was called to assist in the lengthy search.

"It would have been terrible if something happened to them,” Ms Madsen said.

A new chain has been installed at the property, wrapped around the entire fence post for extra security.

"If it comes to the point when you have to put chains on your gates it's pretty sad,” Ms Madsen said.

"We're just going to be extra careful now and keep external gates locked.”

A nearby property owner, Angela Davies, suspects one of her horses was also released overnight on Sunday.

Mrs Davies said the gate was found open, which had never happened in 11 years on the property.

"It's a pretty sick thing to want to do, it's not like they're horsey, they're not taking them,” she said.

The horse sustained a head injury while outside the property, which required stitches costing about $300.

"I was more worried we got it back safe and it doesn't happen again,” she said.

Warwick Police Station officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said any animal on the road was a danger.

"It causes a potential for serious injury to road users and to the animals themselves,” he said.

"If someone is deliberately doing that it's a very dangerous act.”

Topics:  horses road safety warwick crime

