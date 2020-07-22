Concerns Warwick is ‘dropping the ball’ in virus fight

ONE Warwick resident has lashed out at what he describes is a growing ambivalence over the virus among community members.

Shopper Kemp Killerbysaid a key place of concern was the sanitising stations in major Warwick supermarkets.

He claims both Warwick Woolworths and Coles stores have had no disinfectant wipes or sanitiser available in the times he’s been to each store over the past few weeks.

When he mentioned it to staff, the shopper said he was met with a dismissive attitude.

Woolworths denied the claims.

In light of a growing national second wave, Mr Killerby said now was not the time to get complacent.

“I think people have to realise it hasn’t left, it hasn’t gone, it just needs to find a new host,” he said.

“And Goondiwindi is the gateway to NSW and southern states and it’s just up the road. Same with Stanthorpe and Killarney being gateways to the border.

“We can see it is coming up the coast — from Melbourne to Victoria and now regional NSW — it’s just a matter of time.”

Coronavirus measures put in place at the beginning of the pandemic are starting to ease Picture: Tom Huntley

With Warwick as one of the few regional Queensland centres to have a case of coronavirus during initial stages of the pandemic, Mr Killerby said the virus and precautions were “not on the radar” of the community.

“There’s been no recommendations from local, state or federal government that social distancing should stop and yet it is long gone in most situations,” he said.

“Especially around town, it is pretty average. There’s still people that will want to shake your hand and when you pull away, they will still chase you with it.”

Now carrying sanitiser around with him because he couldn’t “rely” on supplies of local stores, Mr Killerby said the task to stay vigilant was one for all parties.

“Individuals need to take responsibility as well as companies and businesses suppyling an ample amount,” he said.

“Unfortunately it has to happen until, and if, we get a vaccine.

“It took 50 years to wipe out polio. We can’t drop the ball, we can’t be complacent.”

Acording to a statement from Woolworths, the Warwick station is restocked regularly.

“We have ample hand sanitiser and disinfectant wipes available in our Warwick store for customers to use,” a spokesman said.

“Our Warwick store team restock the designated stations located throughout the store daily.

“We encourage customers to contact our service desk in-store if there are no disinfectant wipes or hand sanitiser in the designated stations at any given point in time.”

Coles was also contacted for comment.