Concert brings live music back to Warwick with fanfare

IN CONCERT: Warwick City Band master Aaron Buchanan conducting his group and the Toowoomba Concert Band. Picture: Jessica Paul

THE Warwick City Band brought live music and entertainment back to town with fanfare at their first concert in months.

Supported by the Toowoomba Concert Band, the brass band performed a variety of classical and popular music pieces for dozens of Warwick residents at the Leslie Park pavilion this afternoon.

For president Ian Darnell, playing the euphonium as part of the band before a captive audience was a welcome return to normality.

“It’s very relaxing to play, and fun – we try to make it fun, that’s what we love to do,” Mr Darnell said.

“I’m sure we’ll try to do more of these, whether it’s something like this or with one of the other bands in the area.”

Band master Aaron Buchanan was also impressed with the turnout, though the future of live performances remained uncertain.

“We discovered we could play outdoors, so we’re taking advantage of this for the first time, and I daresay we’ll be doing more outdoor concerts in the near future,” Mr Buchanan said.

“At the moment, we don’t have a lot more gigs, as coronavirus wiped us out for pretty much the end of the year.

“This is absolutely something we’d like to do again, and if any local bands want to join in, they’d be more than welcome.”

The band master, who also teaches instrumental music at several Warwick schools, hoped the return of live music would encourage Warwick’s next generation of instrumentalists to join the group.

“I find we’re playing lots of modern and pop music to try and encourage more younger people to come and join the band,” Mr Buchanan said.

“I hate hearing stories of these great, amazing musicians who finish Year 12 and just put their instrument under the bed.

“This is definitely an option for people looking for somewhere to play after school.”