Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Condamine River peaks in Pratten, yards inundated

Tessa Flemming
25th Mar 2021 9:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The community of Pratten is “fairing well” after the Condamine River overflowed on Wednesday night, causing flooding across the Southern Downs town.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a major flood alert at 1.01am Wednesday, warning the Condamine River at Pratten would likely peak at about 7.8m that evening.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Rural fire brigades set out doorknocking the properties which would be most affected with community members also helping to alert neighbours and move livestock.

The river peaked about 5.30pm at predicted levels and is since falling, at 10am sitting at 7.4m, 3.1m above bridge levels.

Southern Downs Local Disaster Management Group disaster co-ordinator Michael Bell said early preparations helped save Pratten from serious impact.

“A number of residents were inundated with a small amount of flooding in backyards,” he said.

“Our approach was to be cautious and it paid dividends, as whilst there was water it didn’t enter people’s homes and at least people were given enough warning.”

Mr Bell said the town was not locked out by floodwaters, but advised residents to be careful if driving.

“I encourage people to keep in mind if the roads are flooded, forget it,” he said.

“Pratten is one of those locations we can’t always easily reach with signage and the community should still proceed with caution as there may be silt on the road and damaged structures.”

In Warwick, Condamine River levels were continuing to recede.

“Water levels are below minor, and people can see that but we’re still watching Murray’s Bridge where water is still coming in,” Mr Bell said.

“Whilst water will continue to recede, it may just recede at a slower pace than expected because of that inflow.”

Major Warwick roads still remain closed due to flooding and drivers can view them here.

Leslie Dam was has more than doubled in volume this week, sitting at 27.08 per cent Thursday morning, up from about 11 per cent earlier in the week.

It follows the welcome news that both Storm King and Connolly Dams reached 100 per cent capacity.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck fire closes Warwick highway for hours

        Premium Content Truck fire closes Warwick highway for hours

        News Crews were still on scene Thursday morning, more than 12 hours after the initial blaze.

        ‘It’s unbelievable’: Warwick awe-struck by widespread floods

        Premium Content ‘It’s unbelievable’: Warwick awe-struck by widespread floods

        News From those experiencing their first huge flood to those who remember 2011, this is...

        QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

        Premium Content QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

        Health Active COVID-19 cases in Queensland soar to 67

        Support swells for family of man killed in horror crash

        Premium Content Support swells for family of man killed in horror crash

        Community 29yo Stanthorpe man’s devastated family is stranded overseas