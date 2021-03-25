Condamine River peaks in Pratten, yards inundated

The community of Pratten is “fairing well” after the Condamine River overflowed on Wednesday night, causing flooding across the Southern Downs town.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a major flood alert at 1.01am Wednesday, warning the Condamine River at Pratten would likely peak at about 7.8m that evening.

Rural fire brigades set out doorknocking the properties which would be most affected with community members also helping to alert neighbours and move livestock.

The river peaked about 5.30pm at predicted levels and is since falling, at 10am sitting at 7.4m, 3.1m above bridge levels.

Southern Downs Local Disaster Management Group disaster co-ordinator Michael Bell said early preparations helped save Pratten from serious impact.

“A number of residents were inundated with a small amount of flooding in backyards,” he said.

“Our approach was to be cautious and it paid dividends, as whilst there was water it didn’t enter people’s homes and at least people were given enough warning.”

Mr Bell said the town was not locked out by floodwaters, but advised residents to be careful if driving.

“I encourage people to keep in mind if the roads are flooded, forget it,” he said.

“Pratten is one of those locations we can’t always easily reach with signage and the community should still proceed with caution as there may be silt on the road and damaged structures.”

In Warwick, Condamine River levels were continuing to recede.

“Water levels are below minor, and people can see that but we’re still watching Murray’s Bridge where water is still coming in,” Mr Bell said.

“Whilst water will continue to recede, it may just recede at a slower pace than expected because of that inflow.”

Major Warwick roads still remain closed due to flooding and drivers can view them here.

Leslie Dam was has more than doubled in volume this week, sitting at 27.08 per cent Thursday morning, up from about 11 per cent earlier in the week.

It follows the welcome news that both Storm King and Connolly Dams reached 100 per cent capacity.