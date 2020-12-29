CONFIRMED: Warwick Dragway to push for burnout pad

REVVED UP: The Warwick Dragway hopes to install a burnout pad as part of its Picture: Campbell Gellies

UPGRADES to the Warwick Dragway could see the facility become home to a new burnout pad within months, finally providing ‘hoons’ and car enthusiasts with a safe recreational space.

The Morgan Park club was granted $1.9 million in federal funding earlier this month, most of which will be used to extend the current 1/8 mile track to the national standard ¼ mile.

The massive cash injection could also see a hugely requested burnout pad included in the upgrades, which club president Chris Loy said was part of the long-term plans.

“The drag strip and club was originally to try and get the young fellas off the street and give them a safe environment where they could race each other without a large cost,” Mr Loy said.

“It’s making use of the recreational space, but it has to be a controlled thing. There’s safety, liabilities, fire control, and everything like that.

“It’s not just a matter of supplying an area where someone can do a wheelie where they like.”

The possibility of a burnout pad will depend on ongoing discussions with Southern Downs Regional Council and the project budget.

Despite the uncertainty, Mr Loy said the potential venture had already attracted interest from neighbouring clubs.

“We have been approached by a Toowoomba club to do something, and they’re really keen and have a lot of volunteers keen to help.

“It’ll be great, and we’ll be able to bring some first-class and very fast action to Warwick once these improvements are done.”

Mr Loy said it was hoped the project would get under way in January using as many local contractors as possible, with hopes to reopen the facility in August.

Warwick Police acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid told the Daily News earlier this year that a recreational burnout facility would “certainly reduce the risk to the community” posed by hoons and reckless drivers.

Residents were equally eager for such an outlet, with reader Chase Hall writing on social media, “And yet still no skid pad … stop whinging about the hoons around town if they’re not willing to do something about it.”

At this stage, the nearest burnout pad facility is located in the Brisbane area.

