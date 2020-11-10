CONFIRMED: Who is the new Rockhampton mayor

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has confirmed Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher will be Acting Mayor.

This is in line with the Local Government Act 2009.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher.

Further information is expected at a press conference today.

It is still unclear at this time if Chris 'Pineapple' Hooper would become mayor, due to the recent legislation changes.

More to come.

