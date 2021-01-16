‘Confronting’ reality spurs massive Warwick bikie donation

WORTHWHILE CAUSE: In The Bag Warwick organiser Julie Unwin with Warwick District Branch Ulysses Club member Les Wenham.

WORTHWHILE CAUSE: In The Bag Warwick organiser Julie Unwin with Warwick District Branch Ulysses Club member Les Wenham.

THEY may seem tough but the only thing this Warwick bikie organisation is revved up about is helping young girls break down the period “taboo’.

As part of the Warwick District Branch Ulysses Club’s annual Bikes To A Bar rally, the group donates to preferred charities such as Life Flight, Arthritis Research Fund and the Leukaemia Foundation but this year the organisation added a new worthwhile cause.

Over 170 bike enthusiasts donated to the Warwick In The Bag campaign, helping create more than $400 worth of period packs and essentials backpacks for local girls.

Secretary Elaine Wenham said she was spurred to include the charity after witnessing the distressing reality across the community.

“I’ve worked down in the high school and seen first-hand young girls in the special education department coming in and not having anything for periods, having to get showered and get an extra uniform and everything else” she said.

“(It’s confronting to think) we have still this in our society, that these people don’t have enough funds to be able to buy these sort of things and are going to school using a sock for their period.”

According to Mrs Wenham, “money came flying in” from members — the majority of whom are grandfathers or fathers to young girls.

Warwick Ulysses Club members Elaine Wenham Robyn Peaty, Fox Rogers, Gordon Nielson and Les Wenham team up with In The Bag organiser Julie Unwin.

In The Bag organiser Julie Unwin was heartened to see the Warwick branch support the cause “one hundred per cent.”

“It’s humbling when I have men jump on-board because it’s still almost a societal taboo to mention periods,” she said.

“The support of community groups like this pushes me to keep going because it does get heartbreaking.

“When you know girls are missing out because you don’t have enough to pass on it’s heartbreaking.”

Mrs Unwin said the demand for the charity was “bigger than ever” in 2021 after a tough last year for many Rose City residents.

“2020 was a very hard year for us as a charity and especially for our town, ”she said.

“Our town has been extremely generous but unfortunately it’s not meeting the demand and necessities in place at the moment

“A donation like this means in March I will be able to make sure girls are still attending school and have that dignity.”