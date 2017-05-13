Confusion, complaints behind NBN stall

NBN connection details for homes and businesses are now available from the NBN website.

MORE than twice as many Australians now have access to the National Broadband Network as it finally rolls into cities but fewer people are signing up to the service and its creators admit confusion and complaints continue to plague the network.

NBN Co revealed the network reached 4.6 million Australian homes and business by the end of March, up from just two million a year ago.

But Australians were not signing up to use the service at the same pace as it rolled out, with fewer than half the number of connections used, and its percentage of active users dropping.

The news followed a Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman report yesterday that found complaints about the NBN more than doubled during the last half of 2016.

NBN Co chief executive Bill Morrow said the network's controversial use of "existing infrastructure” such as copper phone lines had sped up installations, and the NBN was on track to reach its target of 5.4 million connected premises by the end of June.

But Mr Morrow said its rollout could "never be pain-free” and he recognised some existing customers were complaining about installation and connection problems, and many new users were confused.

"The NBN is on a continuous improvement curve,” he said. "We aren't happy with anybody having a negative experience as they get their installation completed, as they use the product or, when Murphy's Law takes effect and the service goes down.”

NBN Co figures revealed the number of premises connected to the network rose 130% over the past year, but the number of NBN users did not increase at the same rate.