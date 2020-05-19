Congregation does ‘amazing things’ when connected online

OPTING FOR ONLINE: St Mark’s Reverend Lizzie Gaitskelle will maintain an open door policy for parishioners however will continue to live stream services.

OPTING FOR ONLINE: St Mark’s Reverend Lizzie Gaitskelle will maintain an open door policy for parishioners however will continue to live stream services.

WARWICK parishioners will continue to worship online as many churches across the region are hesitant to resume face-to-face services.

The Queensland Government’s road map to easing strict coronavirus restrictions allowed “places of worship and religious ceremonies” to resume last Saturday with no more than 10 people.

However, many have chosen to continue live-streamed services until restrictions are eased further.

St Mark’s Anglican Parish Reverend Lizzie Gaitskell said while she “was looking forward to going back” it hasn’t been a quiet two months.

“It has kind of encouraged a lot of churches, certainly here in Warwick, to do livestreaming and using social media to support it,” she said.

“Only 50 per cent of our congregation uses the online platform, so we are still doing postal deliveries of weekly services.

“And seeing a few more people with vulnerabilities, people who are lonely and socially isolated reaching out.

“It’s actually been quite busy.”

Reverend Gaitskell said virus restrictions have been a learning experience for churches, with online platforms not readily explored previously.

“I think the pandemic in those terms has taught us a couple of things that we can do online worship in creative ways or the Zoom coffee catch-ups,” she said.

“At the same time, we’re seeing that indispensable face-to-face stuff that we’re appreciating.

“I think we’ve discovered now, and particularly churches who haven’t done a lot online, have found it’s a great tool to reaching out to the community.”

While St Mary’s Parish will continue to offer mass online, Father Franco Fillepit said the church were developing a “COVIDSafe” plan in-line with the Toowoomba Diocese.

“We are in the process of establishing a plan according to government regulations and requirements,” he said.

“If we are to open, it will only be for people to pay a visit.

“Because we are only allowed 10 people inside and the hygiene requirements make it too difficult to have mass.”

It is hoped Warwick churches will be able to resume face-to-face services from June 12, however Reverend Gaitskell is looking to the positives from the global pandemic.

“It will change some of the ways in which we do worship and hopefully make us more aware as a society of how fragile we are and how precious every day interactions are,” she said.

“Watching my congregation do amazing things to make sure they’re calling in on people and those who are elderly has been wonderful.

“We’ve always done that pretty well as a church community, but I think we’ve done it more intentionally and I hope that continues.”