Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAYING CONNECTED: Lyn Wright with her Teddy as they stay safe and isolated inside.
STAYING CONNECTED: Lyn Wright with her Teddy as they stay safe and isolated inside.
News

CONNECTING IN DISCONNECT: Bear hunts ease isolation anxiety

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
27th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT STARTED as a Facebook post, hoping to generate some social-distancing wonder for children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now thanks to two Allora women, the 'best little town on the downs' has been adorned with stuffed animals waving hello, playing football, driving cars and easing pandemic anxiety.

Lyn Wright and Lynn Close both take joint credit for starting the Allora version of the US scavenger hunt, where households perch teddies in gardens and windows for kids to spy when they can no longer play with friends due to quarantine.

Ms Wright said she posted it as a way to bring positivity in unknown times, and was overjoyed by the other houses who soon followed suite.

"We are a connecting community and we're being disconnected at the moment," she said.

"It's an uncertain time. None of us know what's going to happen, we're just being guided by the government and hoping the virus doesn't enter our community."

Unable to see her own granddaughter, Ms Close hoped the initiative could relieve some of the stress kids were feeling.

"Kids pick up on everybody else's anxiety. They don't know they're anxious but mum and dad are and they're told they can't go see grandma," she said.

 

TEDDY BEAR HUNT: Lyn Wright said she hopes it can ease some of the worry around town.
TEDDY BEAR HUNT: Lyn Wright said she hopes it can ease some of the worry around town.

 

According to the pair, the bears were just one way the close-knit community was trying to stay interconnected amid the virus.

"People are just looking for fun things to do to get their mind off the news," Ms Close said.

"They are trying to think of games their kids can play in the backyard when their friends can't come over.

"I have heard of one family who's going to hold a mini Olympics but they're all in their own yards and keeping score."

Ms Wright agreed and said it was only the beginning of people's innovation.

"I think we'll see more of it within the town, people are already doing things," she said.

"We know our Meals on Wheels got taken away from us but already there's talk of someone coming up with an answer for that."

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Health Fury over the health risks posed by tomorrow's council elections, new revealations about cases, and a tribute to a Queensland man who died in virus news today.

        COUNCIL CLOSED: Buildings shut and staff to remain home

        premium_icon COUNCIL CLOSED: Buildings shut and staff to remain home

        News From this morning, council employees have been told not to come in to work.

        FRIES AND A PANIC BUY: McDonalds dishes up COVID-19 menu

        premium_icon FRIES AND A PANIC BUY: McDonalds dishes up COVID-19 menu

        News SOUTHERN Downs’ McDonalds will offer some unusual additions to drive-thru to curb...

        Local seamstress unmasks a market

        premium_icon Local seamstress unmasks a market

        News BOUGHT out by scared citizens, local stores have been wiped of dust masks. One...