Constance Hall’s emotional husband update
Mummy blogger Constance Hall has revealed that while her husband is continuing to heal after a serious motorbike accident, doctor's have told her it's going to be a "very long road ahead".
The 36-year-old took to Facebook to share a detailed update of her partner Denim Cooke's condition, alongside a snap of herself wrapped in his arms as he lay in a neck brace on a hospital bed.
Cooke was flown to a hospital in Perth after he had a serious crash while on a motorbike ride with a friend.
In her post on Wednesday, Hall said he has now been transferred from intensive care to the trauma ward, and will soon move to a long-term rehabilitation centre.
"Denz's body is continuing to heal, all the doctors can tell me is 'it's going to be a very long road'. So that's all I can repeat to people," she writes.
Cooke sustained serious injuries from the accident which left him with a broken back in four places, seven broken ribs, two punctured lungs, a fractured shoulder and a broken foot. He had also been in a coma.
She said that while his head took a "fairly good knock", she had initially worried he wouldn't be able to speak again, but he remains in good spirits and "you literally cannot shut him up," Hall said in her post.
"That along with the pain meds messes with his short term and long term memory quite a bit, some days it breaks me and others he literally has me and the nurses in hysterics all day."
After two weeks dividing her time between Cooke's hospital bedside and their children back in Margaret River, Hall has decided to resume work, which she can do remotely.
"I feel a little deflated without it. And need to be strong and happy for Denz with something else to focus on," the popular parenting blogger told her more than one million Facebook followers.
This includes the release of her Queen The Label's line of elastic-back buckled belts on Thursday.
Hall said she is still getting a lot of GoFundMe page requests, adding that she "can't emphasise enough that we definitely do not want your charity".
I’m so sorry that I haven’t kept you guys informed and I know you have been so concerned about our Denz. It’s just been the hardest week and the answers haven’t been as simple to get after Denims motorcycle accident as they always seem to be in the movies. Trauma can happen in the blink of an eye yet healing seems to take forever What I am happy to tell our beloved Queens is that as always Denim has broken all the rules by breaking his back in 4 places yet still by the grace of (maybe his Guru?) his spinal chord has remained untouched. He will walk again and is already moving his arms and legs around. This is just the beginning of a long journey and their are so many other things to consider before he’s completely out of the woods but I wanted to share the good news with you, it was my huge concern, he has had back surgery and he is a fucking anomaly. His parents and children are incredible, visiting him every day and I honestly believe that (aside from the highly trained, skilled, professional and empathetic team that are caring for him around the clock) that love may have been the motivation he needed for this incredible result. Denz doesn’t dream of mansions or Porches. He would prefer to camp then stay at the crown towers. Denzi dreams of his kids, he talks about every detail of them all day, has personal jokes that only they understand and nurtures in ways I’ve never seen a man nurture. And then there is his mumma who will always be his first true love. Mix all that together with the fact that old soul mate over here can finally tell him every thought that comes into my head and he can’t run away and you have the strongest man in the world. This is a long game, his back will probably need some rehabilitation not to mention all the other things he’s hurt. I don’t want to sound like I am minimizing what he is going through, I have the upmost respect for the man for not giving up, he is in a world of pain, it’s been touch and go and only now do I feel confident telling you that Denz has got some good news to share. The thought of losing him has made me realise how much needs to change in our home lives so we can start *cont In comments
"Of course I've considered the financial stresses that this could put us in but your previous and continued support of Queen The Label is what will get us through," she said.
"Charity in my position makes me really uncomfortable, selling you rad products that we have put a hell of a lot of time and thought into and I know you will love makes me feel great."
Hall and Cooke married in 2018. They share a son, two-year-old Raja, and co-parent Hall's four children and Cooke's two sons.
