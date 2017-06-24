20°
Construction on track for WSHS gymnasium

Elyse Wurm | 24th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
FRESH FACILITIES: Warwick High students William Watts, Daniel Giddy, Lyessa Utz and Britney Vincent at the Hamilton Oval construction site.
FRESH FACILITIES: Warwick High students William Watts, Daniel Giddy, Lyessa Utz and Britney Vincent at the Hamilton Oval construction site.

WARWICK State High School will soon have a brand new gymnasium, worth almost $1.2million, to add to its already popular sporting facilities at Hamilton Oval.

A new amenities block is being built on the site, set to offer upgraded facilities including new toilets, showers, a canteen and gymnasium.

Warwick State High School business services manager Joanne Roche said the building would be a great asset.

"For years at our oval we've had an old block of toilets, which only had one male and two female toilets,” she said.

"We have up to 900 people there at sports carnivals.

"It's going to have decent toilet facilities for a start and a really good canteen.

"The gym won't be like a hot old shed, it'll be a nice brick building.”

Mrs Roche said representatives from the Department of Education regional facilities and central office facilities visited the school to assess the existing resources before they granted approval for the development.

Plans were drawn up and construction began in March.

"We had a need for better facilities than what we currently had so they gave us the approval for the new building,” she said.

"We actually got approval to put it there because we run a Certificate 3 in fitness through the school.”

The new building is sits above the flood zone, ensuring facilities will be safe from potential damage.

The existing toilet block will be converted into storage, with most equipment being moved from its existing home underneath Hamilton House to the new space.

Some storage will also be available in the new building.

Mrs Roche said the construction was on track to be completed mid-July.

"Everybody is very in awe of it all,” she said.

"It's only been pictures that we've been able to show but the general feel has been very positive.

"The P&C is very excited by the canteen facilities down there.”

Mrs Roche said Warwick contractors MBC Constructions and local tradespeople had been employed to complete the work.

The electrical and joinery work has been completed and the roof of the new building is on.

Mrs Roche said brickwork should start at the end of this week.

A number of community groups utilise the facilities, including Little Athletics and Warwick Cricket Association.

Assumption College also held its sports carnival at the oval last week.

Mrs Roche said these groups would also be able to enjoy the new facilities.

"I think we cater quite well with what we have now for our sporting events for little athletics and things,” she said.

"We had some very positive feedback from St Mary's School, which also used the oval .

"They're very much looking forward to accessing the new facilities.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  construction gymnasium hamilton oval sporting facilities warwick state high school

