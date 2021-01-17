Construction starts for huge Warwick High revamp

UPGRADES: Warwick State High School upgrades get underway in time for the 2021 school year.

MASSIVE plans for a more than $5.8 million Warwick High upgrade have officially kickstarted.

New information disclosed to Warwick Daily News by Education Queensland reveals part of the election promise project could be finished later this month.

It comes as Integrated Building Certification submitted a development proposal for a new school building, Covered Walkways, alterations to school building & demolish existing buildings with Southern Downs Regional Council last week.

According to an Education Queensland spokesman, the $5.8 million multipurpose hall is only part of the massive overhaul.

“The Department of Education is also delivering a $82,500 (GST inclusive) project to provide equitable access to the amenities at Warwick SHS, which is forecast to be completed in time for the first day of school this month,” he said.

“The department partnered with QBuild to deliver this project.”

Back in October, it was predicted the project would provide up to 19 new local jobs while in construction.

School principal Joy Craig said the revamp would ensure all students could have a state-of-the-art education.

“Warwick SHS welcomes the news of a new purpose-built facility which will ensure all-our students will have enhanced access to curriculum offerings,” she said.

“It is anticipated that this facility will complement our existing infrastructure and is welcome news for our vibrant regional community.

“We look forward to sharing more exciting news regarding this facility as plans formalise in coming months.“

Warwick State High School is one in a bundle of schools slated to receive $1 billion in funding as part of the Palaszczuk Government’s Great Schools, Great Future education policy, aiming to “modernise state schools and support local jobs.”

During election season, Labor candidate Joel Richters said the project had been on the school infrastructure priority list “for some time now”, promising apprenticeship roles could be created with Warwick TAFE in tandem with construction.