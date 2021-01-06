Container of cheese costs Warwick thief almost $400

A container of cheese has wound up costing a Warwick man close to $400.

A WARWICK man who helped himself to a container of grated cheese from the Warwick Juice Bar’s fridge has been ordered to pay hundreds of dollars to the business.

Peter James Parker was walking past the eatery in the Rose City Shoppingworld about 5pm on November 7.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard CCTV captured the 53-year-old disability pensioner lean over the counter, open the fridge and take the container of cheese.

Parker failed to close the refrigerator door after his brazen theft, leading to all the fridge contents being spoiled overnight.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said officers spoke to the Warwick man the following day at the home he shares with his father.

Parker admitted taking the container and said he ate all of the cheese shortly after, before washing the container and putting it in his cupboard.

Lawyer Phil Crook told the court his client, who has brain damage and other health issues, took the food in a “spur of the moment" act because he was hungry after using most of his money for household bills.

“He didn’t realise he’d left the fridge open but accepts responsibility for his actions," Mr Crook said.

Acting Magistrate Rob Turra accepted Parker was motivated by hunger.

“It is not the most sophisticated of offences to come before the court,” he said.

“I’m not suggesting it is trivial, you did ruin someone’s day and they had to replace all that stock.

“What you are going to have to do is pay all that back.”

Parker pleaded guilty to one count of stealing.

He was fined $160 and ordered to pay $226.88 restitution to the Juice Bar.

