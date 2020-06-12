CONTAMINATION CONFIRMED: Condamine River tests positive

KEEP OUT: The water has tested positive for E. coli near the contamination site.

THE Condamine River has tested positive for a substantial amount of E. coli following an overflow at the Warwick Sewage Treatment Plant on Wednesday, June 3.

Geotechnical experts surveyed the erosion of the riverbank earlier this week, advising council staff to sandbag the area and monitor the treatment equipment close to the plant boundary to prevent any further damage.

SDRC director of infrastructure Seren McKenzie said testing also revealed some "suspended solids" from the soil on the riverbank, but this is expected to settle down over time.

"We will keep testing over the next few weeks to monitor the water quality," Ms McKenzie said.

The tests are taken both 100m upstream and 100m downstream from the spill site, and thus far results indicated the stagnant water had not travelled beyond the immediate vicinity.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science investigated the site and the overflow site this week and will be reviewing an incident investigation report sent through by the council.

"If they're concerned about the results from the river they will advise us whether there are any further actions required in the river, and in the plant itself," Ms McKenzie said.

The overflow was caused by a faulty valve which caused a build up of the effluent water into the river.

The water had been treated only twice, and therefore remained contaminated but free of chlorine.

The council has already taken steps to assure the error does not happen again, installing overflow sensors and alarms.

"If it happens in the future we'll pick it up much earlier and we won't have the same issue," Ms McKenzie said.

The council will also conduct an additional investigation to determine whether changes could be made to the "human side of things" or the valve setups.

Staff are unsure whether the DES will require further action.

"It's hard to say because we're continuing the testing, and we only have two days worth back so far," Ms McKenzie said.

"That will show us if the (levels of E. coli) are going down and if they are reducing, that will drive their answer over the next week."

In the meantime, residents are advised to steer clear of the area.