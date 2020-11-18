Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Opinion

‘Contradictory’: The worst part of The Crown’s new season

by Joe Hildebrand
18th Nov 2020 6:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Assuming there is a God and He is Catholic, we can also assume He invented Netflix to stop people getting divorced - although my employer tells me it only works if you do it through Foxtel.

Thus it was that my wife and I found ourselves binge-watching the latest series of The Crown instead of finding new ways to describe how annoying each other's habits were.

The downside was we ended up finding new ways to describe how annoying Gillian Anderson's accent was. It sounded like a horse with an overbite being dragged backwards through a bale of straw. Indeed, it was almost as though Anderson's pantomime vocal stylings as Margaret Thatcher were designed to distract attention from what her character was actually saying. And no wonder.

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.
Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

The problem with making historical drama in the #MeToo era is there is an impulse to present women as oppressed, sympathetic and progressive but sometimes the history just won't play along. There is no better example than when the two most powerful women in 20th century Britain - Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II - collide.

For all the rendering of the Queen in earlier seasons as thoughtful, open-minded and even insecure, she and her family are simply outrageous snobs. They despise Thatcher because she is a grocer's daughter who infiltrated the Tories. The irony is that it is the Windsors exposed as coarse and juvenile buffoons.

This would make Thatcher the sympathetic figure - the warrior woman who fought her way to the top against all odds - but that's a bit tricky too.

The closest she gets to being oppressed by husband Denis is when he meekly complains he won't be able to play golf at Balmoral. It is the stuffy Conservatives in her cabinet who are painted as roadblocks to her destiny - except they are merely pleading for her not to sack thousands of workers.

As a result she sacks them too and transforms a cabinet of old white men into a cabinet of middle-aged white men because she wouldn't let women in her cabinet - she didn't think they were up to the job. In other words the whole thing is contorted, contradictory and grossly hypocritical.

There is no narrative, just politics and personalities. And that's what makes it so good.

Apart from the accent, of course.

 

Originally published as 'Contradictory': The worst part of The Crown's new season

More Stories

Show More
entertainment netflix opinion the crown tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        Premium Content QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        News Queensland could open its border to Victoria a week earlier than NSW, but all eyes remain on South Australia as it battles a coronavirus outbreak

        • 18th Nov 2020 5:15 AM
        • 1 SharonB20
        REVEALED: Warwick’s worst streets for drug crime

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick’s worst streets for drug crime

        Crime Find out where, when, and how Warwick’s drug offenders are most likely to strike.

        • 18th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        FAST-TRACKED: Plans for Warwick’s $1.9M drag strip race ahead

        Premium Content FAST-TRACKED: Plans for Warwick’s $1.9M drag strip race...

        Council News Rose City residents could also soon reap the benefits of another two projects worth...

        • 18th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        AUSTRALIA’S BEST: Lifter beats own record to reclaim title

        Premium Content AUSTRALIA’S BEST: Lifter beats own record to reclaim title

        Sport WATCH: This Warwick athlete has shown there’s no stopping success after year of...

        • 18th Nov 2020 5:00 AM