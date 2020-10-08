Menu
Controls imposed on ’tinnie terrorist’ caught fleeing Qld

by Toby Vue
8th Oct 2020 6:45 AM
AN Islamic State sympathiser, who tried to flee from the Far North to join the terrorist group overseas, has had a raft of strict conditions imposed on him after serving his jail term.

Antonio Alfio Granata, 29, pleaded guilty to preparing for incursion into a foreign country to engage in hostile activity, after he and four others were arrested in 2016 in Cape York towing a boat from Victoria.

The group planned to sail to the Philippines to join a growing IS faction in a bid to overthrow the government then impose sharia law. Granata, who lives in Melbourne's west, was sentenced to four years' jail and released last May.

In a Federal Court judgment published on Tuesday, an interim control order was placed on Granata until June 2021.

Conditions include no access to weapons, explosives and media showing terrorism activities, limited social media use and confinement to Victoria.

The four other men arrested in Cape York and one another involved in the offending had also pleaded guilty and were sentenced to jail.

Originally published as Controls imposed on 'tinnie terrorist' caught fleeing FNQ

cairns crime islamic state

