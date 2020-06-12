Convicted repeat DV offender avoids extended jail time

FOUND GUILTY: The 38-year-old Warwick man pleaded guilty to the three DV offences and one count of stealing.

FOUND GUILTY: The 38-year-old Warwick man pleaded guilty to the three DV offences and one count of stealing.

A WARWICK serial domestic violence offender has avoided a prolonged jail stint after pleading guilty to verbally and physically assaulting two of his recent girlfriends.

In October 2019, a 38-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, left 10 threatening voice and text messages on his ex-girlfriend's phone after she had taken out a protection order to prevent him from seeing his son.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Ken Wiggan told the court that some of the messages read, "F-k off you dog", and "Take my son away from me and I'm going to take you through the f-----g courts".

In February 2020, the 38-year-old was with a more recent girlfriend at home where after getting into an argument, he charged at her, knocking her to the ground, then stood over her "screaming" and threatening to punch her.

Following this incident, the court heard that the woman took out a protection order against the man, which he again breached a month later when he shoved the woman during a dispute.

The 38-year-old was convicted of two counts of contravention of a domestic violence order and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was also convicted on one charge of stealing, which related to a separate incident in October 2019 where he took photo albums and clothing from his housemate for "safekeeping", but never returned them.

He was sentenced to nine months' jail for the four offences. However, having already served three months in custody since his arrest, he was released immediately and will instead spend 18 months on probation.

Magistrate Julian Noud said while the sentence had been reduced in light of the man's early pleas of guilt, his crimes were representative of "a serious problem in our society".

"Domestic violence will simply not be tolerated by the courts," Magistrate Noud said.

"Your behaviour on these occasions in respect of these women was nothing, may I say, but thuggish and loutish behaviour.

"I'm not satisfied, on the material before me, that your pleas of guilty are demonstrative of any genuine remorse on your behalf."

The magistrate added that the 38-year-old, who has now appeared before the courts three times in as many years for domestic violence offences, must attend a men's behaviour rehabilitation program and undergo counselling as part of his probation order.

"A lot of people have pressures in their life, but that does not mean one takes to assaulting women in the way that you have," Magistrate Noud said.

"That is why your offending behaviour must be met by a response by the court that considers personal deterrents."