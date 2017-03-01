Cool change just in time for flower show

COOL RESPITE: Malcolm Hook has been entering shows for 15 years and said the weather this year had been the toughest on his plants.

EXTREME heat has been a growing concern for avid green thumbs entering the Warwick Autumn Flower Show next week.

But a cool change has the event on track to come up roses, according to gardeners putting in their final preparations ahead of the exhibition on Wednesday and Thursday.

Malcolm Hook, who is considered one of the top rose growers in Warwick, has been praying for some rain this week to ensure his entries wow the crowd at the flower carnival and the Warwick Show in March.

"I have been entering the flower shows for 15 years and this has been one of the toughest years for weather,” Mr Hook said.

"Roses can generally tolerate some dry heat but not the type of searing conditions we have had lately.”

Mr Hook has been tending to 100 rose bushes in his garden and will enter flowers in several categories at both events.

"I can see that some of the roses have been very hardy and I am crossing my fingers that this wind goes away very soon.”

The flower show at St Mary's Hall will feature more than 350 floral entrants in a range of categories including vegetables, floral art and a children's section.

Warwick Horticultural Society president Graham Gillam said he hoped the show would continue to attract strong crowds and entries.

"Now that the 40-plus temperatures have gone, we are all looking in our gardens to see what has survived and is up to the show's high standards,” Mr Gillam said.

"The recent cool weather has restored optimism that there will be a top turnout of entries despite gardeners having to endure possibly the hottest days since the show began in 1908.

"Our autumn show last year was hugely successful and the last show we had in October had record numbers.”

Mr Gillam said 25 trophies would be presented at 4pm on Thursday.

The flower show will be held at St Mary's Hall, Wood St, Warwick. Entry is $3, primary students free.

Sonja Koremans