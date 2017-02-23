Cooler weather draws big crowd

FESTIVE FIND: Bob Koina from Warwick said cooler weather and a bargain Santa made his time at the Pig and Calf Sale a great morning out.

MILD temperatures brought crowds off the sidelines at the Pig and Calf Sale, with hundreds of Southern Downs residents turning out after several weeks of lacklustre numbers.

Sale organisers, buyers and auctioneers said hot weather had deterred people from attending the weekly livestock, fresh produce and collectable auction this year.

Bob Koina from Warwick and Timmithy Smith from Millmerran said cooler weather prompted them to attend the sale yesterday.

Mr Koina snapped up a $7 handmade Santa Claus while Mr Smith left with a box of antique dolls at a bargain price which he plans to give his sister.

"I have been avoiding coming this year as it has just been too hot to be in an outdoor market,” Mr Smith said.

Mr Koina said he frequented the markets early to spot items he wanted to buy and then attended later in the day to close the deal.

"I have been coming early to beat the weather. You can tell crowds are much bigger now the heat has gone.”