32°
News

Cooler weather rolls in but little chance of rain

HOT HOLIDAYS: Sophia Kunze, 5, enjoying the hot weather in Warwick.
HOT HOLIDAYS: Sophia Kunze, 5, enjoying the hot weather in Warwick. Elyse Wurm

IT'S been a hot school holidays for children in Warwick but cooler weather will be here in time for the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said there would be some lingering heat tomorrow but a southerly change would roll in during the day.

"By Saturday we'll be getting back to normal conditions for this time of the year,” he said.

Saturday is expected to reach a top of 28 degrees, while Sunday will see a maximum temperature of 25.

Mr Blazak said there was the possibility of rainfall, but it would merely be a light spring shower if it does roll in on either Sunday or Monday.

"Things are so dry at the moment, it's not going to make a big change but at least the water is going down instead of up,” he said.

There is also the chance of thunder being heard throughout Warwick on both Saturday and on Sunday.

Mr Blazak said it was more likely to be heard on Saturday as the cool trough moves through, but it's not expected to develop into a full-blown storm.

"It will be more of a technically; there might be some lightening jumping around the cloud,” he said.

Temperatures in the mid to high twenties are expected at the start of next week, as the southerly change is expected to lead to cool conditions.

"That'll keep temperatures down and some moisture in the air, maybe a little bit of cloud cover as well,” Mr Blazak said.

Warwick has seen an unusually hot week this week, with temperatures reaching above 30 degrees most days.

Mr Blazak said south-westerly winds had been pushing heat from central Queensland.

"It's quite warm over there at the moment and the winds are dragging it to the south-east,” he said.

Topics:  southerly change spring warwick weather

Warwick Daily News
Warwick swelters through hottest day

Warwick swelters through hottest day

September scorcher breaks Rose City records

'Keep children out of it'

IN THE MAIL: The Coalition for Marriage distributed the leaflet titled "three ways marriage will change the classroom".

Call to leave kids out of SSM debate

Marriage vs de facto couples

LEGAL: Marriage affords rights to couples that a de facto relationship does not.

Tying the knot offers a number of rights not available otherwise

Warwick MP weighs in on marriage debate

TO THE POST: Voters must post their results to be received by November 7 to be counted in the same sex marriage survey.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud shares his thoughts on the vote

Local Partners