Cooler weather rolls in but little chance of rain

IT'S been a hot school holidays for children in Warwick but cooler weather will be here in time for the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said there would be some lingering heat tomorrow but a southerly change would roll in during the day.

"By Saturday we'll be getting back to normal conditions for this time of the year,” he said.

Saturday is expected to reach a top of 28 degrees, while Sunday will see a maximum temperature of 25.

Mr Blazak said there was the possibility of rainfall, but it would merely be a light spring shower if it does roll in on either Sunday or Monday.

"Things are so dry at the moment, it's not going to make a big change but at least the water is going down instead of up,” he said.

There is also the chance of thunder being heard throughout Warwick on both Saturday and on Sunday.

Mr Blazak said it was more likely to be heard on Saturday as the cool trough moves through, but it's not expected to develop into a full-blown storm.

"It will be more of a technically; there might be some lightening jumping around the cloud,” he said.

Temperatures in the mid to high twenties are expected at the start of next week, as the southerly change is expected to lead to cool conditions.

"That'll keep temperatures down and some moisture in the air, maybe a little bit of cloud cover as well,” Mr Blazak said.

Warwick has seen an unusually hot week this week, with temperatures reaching above 30 degrees most days.

Mr Blazak said south-westerly winds had been pushing heat from central Queensland.

"It's quite warm over there at the moment and the winds are dragging it to the south-east,” he said.