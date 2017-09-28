Cop a good look at unique exhibition

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine is excited to be bringing the Centenary of Federal Policing exhibit to Warwick, ahead of the egg throwing incident reenactment in November.

AUSTRALIA'S policing history is set to be celebrated at a special exhibit coming to Warwick.

The exhibit, A Centenary of Federal Policing, will open at the Warwick Art Gallery on October 19, marking 100 years since the first federal police force was formed.

Warwick Art Gallery Director Karina Devine said the exhibition would include key photos and artefacts from a century of federal policing.

Councillor Rod Kelly, whose portfolio includes the arts, said the exhibition was a major coup for the region.

"The birthplace of Australian federal policing was right here in Warwick, and I'm looking forward to the exhibition showcasing how federal policing has evolved over the last 100 years," Cr Kelly said.

The Australian Commonwealth Police, later renamed the Australian Federal Police, was formed following the infamous "Warwick" incident, in which an egg was lobbed at Prime Minister Billy Hughes while he was addressing a crowd at the Warwick Railway Station.

Mr Hughes ordered the arrest of the egg-thrower but the state police allegedly refused to carry out his order. Eight days later the first commissioner for Australian Commonwealth Police was appointed.

Celebrations marking the infamous egg-throwing incident are scheduled for November 18 this year.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said she expected the exhibition to draw visitors to the region from all over the country.

"This exhibition and the event in November will draw tourists and visitors to our region, which is great news for our tourism operators and businesses throughout the Southern Downs," Cr Dobie said.

For more information, phone the Gallery on 46610434.