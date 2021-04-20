Cop accused of child sex assault banned from two towns

The case against a police officer accused of aggravated sexual assault of a teenager has been delayed as the prosecution attempts to finalise paperwork.

The police officer, a 29-year old senior constable, is facing multiple charges of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between 14-16.

He was arrested in December 2020 after the Professional Standards Command (PSC) investigators established Strike Force Yalu in September to investigate alleged reports of misconduct by the policeman, attached to the Northern Region.

When the man's matter briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court on April 14, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions indicated a "special prosecutions team" would be proceeding with the case.

The DPP prosecutor requested a further adjournment to allow any outstanding items to be finalised, including a statement from the officer in charge.

The man, who remains on bail, is currently suspended without pay from the NSW Police Force.

The man's bail conditions had previously been altered in March restricting him from going within a 20km radius of both Bonalbo and Tabulam.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court on May 26 for further mention.