Cop car burns out in sweltering sun

IN MEMORIAM: A plaque commemorating the burning out of Andrew Gale's old police vehicle on a sweltering April day in 2004.

A COUPLE of people have asked me if I am going to write about my experiences as a copper.

Surely after nearly two decades of being a "boy in blue” I would have a few cracking yarns to tell. Yes, of course I do.

For the most part a lot would be downright telling tales. I suppose until everyone I ever dealt with, or worked with is in the ground, or beyond caring, I'll have to keep the best ones to myself.

One person I can never really offend though is myself, so I'll tell a true tale that will only damage my own reputation. It's a cautionary tale though and may save someone else from suffering the same fate.

It was a hot day. The date was the 4th of the 4th, 2004. 4-4-4. Those who practise numerology would probably be able to tell me the significance of that, but to me it was just bad luck.

I was stationed at the lovely little one-officer police station at Yelarbon, a pretty good place to police.

The people in the district were mostly friendly and the beer was nice and cold at the Oasis Hotel. It still is.

The hotel is a funny little place. It was burnt down in 1986 and rebuilt.

Things had a way of catching fire in Yelarbon.

It started with tobacco barns back in the day.

The pub had burnt down, the police station had burnt down not that long after and on the day with all the fours in the date, the town police car too. It was a 2004 Commodore. It didn't even have 10,000km on it.

It was the first petrol vehicle I had been required to use for quite a while. My own car was a diesel 4WD and at my previous stations, Julia Creek and Water Police, we had diesel 4WDs.

Most of the people I hung around, worked with and shared towns with, drove diesel 4WDs.

When I started there, I had a diesel 4WD but someone in their wisdom had decided a Commodore would do.

The weather had been dry for a few months.

February and March had been the hottest on record in that area, a record broken only last month.

The country was as dry as tinder and I really don't know how we got through that summer without any major fires apart from mine.

I was driving on the Yelarbon-Texas Rd. Fresh skid marks criss-crossed the bitumen to a nearby tree in the table drain.

Telltale marks that told my experienced eyes that someone had spun out of control and off the road.

There was no car there now, but lying under the tree I could see the windscreen from one that had fled the scene and if I wasn't mistaken I could see a rego label still stuck to the shattered glass.

"Got you buddy,” I laughed.

I parked the car on the side of the road. I had not yet noticed the road edges had been slashed and they were covered in great clumps and piles of dry grass along the verges.

I went over and recovered the rego sticker off the windscreen, took a few happy snaps and turned to walk back to my car.

The entire car was in flames pretty darn quick. The fuel tank exploded.

So I must advise to avoid days with lots of 4s in them or repeating numbers. If I'm still about on 4/4/44 you can guess what I won't be doing.