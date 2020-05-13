Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officer Raymond Neilson-Scott has been dismissed from the force after being convcited of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.
Police officer Raymond Neilson-Scott has been dismissed from the force after being convcited of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.
Crime

Cop dismissed after assault conviction

by SARAH MATTHEWS
13th May 2020 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 34-YEAR-OLD police officer has been dismissed from the NT Police Force after being convicted of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.

Then Senior Constable Raymond Neilson-Scott was convicted on March 20 of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault.

He was also fined $4000.

The court heard Neilson-Scott had more than a decade's experience on the force when he was called out to a domestic violence incident on March 23 last year where he attacked the women and a man.

Neilson-Scott claimed he pushed the women over after one of them spat on him but in handing down her ruling, Judge Elisabeth Armitage said she rejected that assertion, describing the officer's evidence as "unreliable and unconvincing".

Following the Court case, he was served with a notice alleging three counts of serious breach of discipline pursuant to the Police Administration Act 1978.

Originally published as Cop dismissed after assault conviction

assault raymond neilson-scott

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Driver in mental health facility after police pursuit

        premium_icon NAMED: Driver in mental health facility after police pursuit

        News He has been charged with numerous offences, including failing to stop at a COVID-19 border checkpoint.

        Strong online performance causes student numbers to soar

        premium_icon Strong online performance causes student numbers to soar

        News Warwick Christian College find the secret to student success.

        Funding secured for struggling Southern Downs showground

        premium_icon Funding secured for struggling Southern Downs showground

        News Hundreds of thousands of dollars will boost the ‘heart and soul’ of this...

        ROAD TO RECOVERY: Council to hold first COVID-19 meeting

        premium_icon ROAD TO RECOVERY: Council to hold first COVID-19 meeting

        News Southern Downs Regional Council members will meet to discuss the ‘first wave’ of...