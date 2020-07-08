Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officer Gregory Oberg has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with high-range drink driving
Police officer Gregory Oberg has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with high-range drink driving
Crime

Cop faces court over high-range drink driving charge

by Sarah Matthews
8th Jul 2020 6:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALICE Springs cop has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with high-range drink driving.

Off-duty police officer Gregory Oberg, 53, was arrested and subsequently charged with high range drink driving on April 25.

Oberg appeared in the Alice Springs Local Court on Tuesday, where his matter was adjourned until July 22 for a plea of mention.

He has been suspended from duty on pay while Professional Standards Command conduct an investigation into the incident.

Originally published as Cop faces court over high-range drink driving charge

drink driver gregory oberg police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE: Who is the cheekiest bub in Warwick?

        premium_icon VOTE: Who is the cheekiest bub in Warwick?

        News See who has been nominated to be in our cheeky bub vote and have your say on who should win the crown today!

        The 14 Warwick ventures launched in 2020

        premium_icon The 14 Warwick ventures launched in 2020

        News Here are the new businesses that have withstood the extreme challenges of this...

        80 litre water restrictions ‘didn’t work’: SDRC Mayor

        premium_icon 80 litre water restrictions ‘didn’t work’: SDRC Mayor

        Council News He is adamant the region won’t return to tougher restrictions

        Producers crushed by smallest wine vintage in 13 years

        premium_icon Producers crushed by smallest wine vintage in 13 years

        News But there is one way the ‘heartbreaking’ year can be turned around for Granite Belt...