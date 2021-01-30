Cop hit by stolen car with seven kids inside

A police officer has head and spinal injuries after an allegedly stolen car with seven children inside drove at police and the public at high speeds in a major incident in Townsville this morning.

Seven children in an allegedly stolen Toyota Landcruiser Prado were seen driving at high speeds on the wrong side of the toad and travelling through red lights, forcing people to get out of their way, after it was stolen from a home in Kelso about 5.40am.

An injured officer at the crash site.

It's the third incident involving children allegedly stealing Toyota Landcruisers this week after Kate Leadbetter, 31, and Matthew Field, 37, were killed when a 17-year-old drove an allegedly stolen 4WD Toyota Landcruiser through a red light on Finucane Rd in Alexandra Hills.

Emergency services on scene after juveniles in an alleged stolen Prado rammed a police vehicle. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Police said the vehicle drove through Townsville and tried to ram a number of police cars this morning.

During the incident a marked police vehicle lost control and hit a power pole.

Emergency services on scene after juveniles in an alleged stolen Prado rammed a police vehicle. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A male officer driving has head and spinal injuries while a female officer has back injuries.

Police deployed road spikes on Beck Drive at Condon, however the Landcruiser swerved around the tyre-deflating device and crashed into a tree.

Emergency services on scene after juveniles in an alleged stolen Prado rammed a police vehicle. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Both officers were treated at the scene before being transported to Townsville University Hospital

Three boys aged 17, 16 and 14 and three girls aged 15, 13 and 12 were arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for observation for minor injuries.

One of the young people allegedly in the stolen vehicle, being assisted by an ambulance officer. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A seventh male juvenile was seen fleeing the scene and is outstanding.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw the vehicle or anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact police.

Emergency services on scene after juveniles in an alleged stolen Prado rammed a police vehicle. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Superintendent Glen Pointing has slammed the behaviour of the alleged young offenders, saying they should think carefully about how differently this could have gone.

"Unfortunately we're seeing qutie a few instances of that (kind of behaviour) over the last 12 months," Supt Pointing said.

Emergency services on scene after juveniles in an alleged stolen Prado rammed a police vehicle. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"It's reprehensible behaviour, its dangerous behaviour, not only for the offenders, but also for the police and general members of the public."

Emergency services on scene after juveniles in an alleged stolen Prado rammed a police vehicle. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Originally published as Cop injured after being hit by stolen car with seven kids inside