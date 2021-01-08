US POLITICS LIVE: Sickening footage of Trump viewing party

FOLLOW OUR LIVE US POLITICS COVERAGE BELOW

Footage has surfaced of the Trump family in a celebratory mood shortly before violence erupted in Washington DC and their supporters stormed the Capitol.

The footage, taken by Donald Trump Jr, shows his father, sister Ivanka, brother Eric, girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, chief-of-staff Mark Meadows and several others watching on in a tent as their Save America March got under way on the streets.

Donald Jr films his girlfriend Kimberly dancing among the party atmosphere and is heard urging Trumpists to "fight" for the departing President.

The President also appears to be wearing boxing gloves as he prepares to give his chilling speech just before the chaos unfolded in the Capitol.

Mr Trump told supporters he would "never give up" and "never concede" in the 2020 presidential election, ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the results.

The rally proceedings were disrupted as pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building, sending it into lockdown. Four people died in the chaos that ensued, and dozens more were arrested. A police officer injured in the chaos later died in hospital.

RELATED: Trump's chilling words before violence erupted

Donald Trump wearing what looks to be boxing gloves in the footage. Picture: Twitter

Donald Jr can be heard at the start of the footage saying, "Unfortunately there's a road in between the main crowd and the masses, I'd love to see them getting in closer because that would be pretty awesome, but this is pretty incredible".

He called the protesters patriots who were "sick of the bullsh*t" and thanked them for what they were doing before panning around the room, capturing his wife dancing to 80s hit Gloria by Laura Branigan and showing staff taking photos of the crowds on the multiple TV screens in the tent.

Mr Meadows makes a joyful cameo at the end where Donald Jr calls him a "a real fighter".

Ms Guilfoyle also appears again and says, "Have the courage to do the right thing. Fight", before Mr Trump appears at the end swinging what appears to be a red boxing glove.

Don Jr’s gleeful selfie with chief-of-staff Mark Meadows. Picture: Twitter



The footage has gone viral on social media with people highlighting how the Trumps were "dancing in enjoyment" and "gleeful" just ahead of the violence that transpired.

"The atmosphere was clear ... Strategic ambiguity equals plausible deniability," one commenter said.

Another wrote, "Wow. The palpable excitement and party atmosphere, and this is before withholding National Guard support."

Others pointed out how the constant use of the word "fight" and Mr Trump wearing boxing gloves indicated "they had a game plan and it worked".

"Trump wearing boxing gloves in the last few seconds is the most insane thing in this very insane video," another said.

TRUMPS TAKE TO THE STAGE

Donald Jr later thanked "red-blooded, patriotic Americans" for "being in this fight with us" and "standing up to the bullsh*t" in his speech to supporters.

In an expletive-filled speech delivered almost entirely in shouts, he lamented his personal Instagram account was "being censored to hell right now" and complained that transgender women had a competitive advantage in all-female sporting events.

"No sh*t!" he said. Fox News then dropped its live feed of the event after his comments went to air uncensored.

Ms Guilfoyle, Eric and Lara Trump also appeared on stage.

"We live in the greatest country in the world, and we will never, ever, ever stop fighting," Eric Trump said.

Lara said, "Our family didn't get in this fight for just four years. We are in this fight to the bitter end."

PRESIDENT'S SPEECH THAT TOUTED THE CROWDS

In his speech Mr Trump told supporters he vowed to "stop the steal" and renewed pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to "do the right thing" and decertify the results of the election.

He said he did not want to see "our election victory stolen by radical left Democrats".

"That's what they're doing, and stolen by the fake news media, that's what they've done and what they're doing," Mr Trump said.

"We will never give up and never concede. We will stop the steal."

The president touted the crowds of supporters who travelled to Washington for pro-Trump rallies across the city on Wednesday, local time, on the sidelines of the Electoral College certification in Congress.

"If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election," Mr Trump said.

"All he has to do, this is from the No. 1, or certainly, one of the top constitutional lawyers in our country, he has the absolute right to do it."

Politicians were later ordered to hide under their desks as the armed standoff between police and Trump supporters unfolded around them.

Originally published as Sickening footage of Trump viewing party

DEATH TOLL FROM RIOTS CLIMBS AS COP DIES

The death toll from yesterday's Washington siege has risen to five following the death of a Capitol police officer.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the death to CNN, although details of the fatality has not yet been officially released by authorities.

It's understood the officer was injured during the chaotic occupation of the Capitol building, which was holding a joint sitting of the House of Representatives and the Senate at the time, by a throng of pro-Trump supports.

The incident has sent shockwaves around the world and sparked furious calls for the immediate removal of Donald Trump from office.

Four others were killed during the chaos yesterday, including Ashli Babbitt, 35, who died after being shot by police inside the Capitol.

Before Ms Babbitt broke in to the building as part of a violent mob, she posted on Twitter about her reasons for doing so.

"Nothing will stop us … they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours … dark to light!" the Californian rioter wrote.

While Ms Babbitt was right to anticipate a storm, she might have thought twice if she could have predicted that she would pay the greatest price of all in her fanatical desire to keep Donald Trump in office as President.

She was killed after breaking into the Capitol Building during the electoral college vote to confirm Joe Biden's win, and her death has provoked angry and emotional reactions across America.

DC Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters she had been shot by US Capitol Police.

Graphic video of the shooting's aftermath began circulating almost immediately. Ms Babbitt could be seen lying on the ground draped in a Trump flag with her face covered in blood as others tried to assist her and were heard screaming "Where's she hit?"

Three other riot participants also died from medical emergencies. They include Rosanne Boyland, 34, Kevin Greeson, 55, and Ben Philips, 50.

Mr Greeson's wife Kristi Greeson told BuzzFeed News he died of a heart attack and had a "history of high blood pressure".

She told the publication Mr Greeson was "not there to participate in violence or rioting".

However, he was a frequent user of far-right social media platform Parler, and had been known to call for violence against those with differing political views.

"All males over the age of 18 join a group. Be ready to defend our country! Spend your money on guns and ammo … It's time to stop this sh*t!!!!!" he wrote in a November post, according to BuzzFeed.

Originally published as Cop injured in US Capitol riots dies

The moment Donald Jnr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle is seen dancing. Picture: Twitter