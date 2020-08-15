Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A sergeant has been stood down from official duties as police investigate allegations he inappropriately accessed confidential information.
A sergeant has been stood down from official duties as police investigate allegations he inappropriately accessed confidential information.
Crime

Cop stood down on computer hacking charge

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 11:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An officer from Queensland Police Service's State Crime Command has been stood down from official duties over allegations of computer hacking and accessing confidential information.

The 45-year-old sergeant from State Crime Command was stood down from official duties and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

He is being investigated for allegedly inappropriately accessing confidential information.

The sergeant has been charged with computer hacking and is expected to next appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on August 21.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," police said in a statement.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The State Crime Command proactively target serious and organised crime posing the greatest risk to the Queensland community.

Originally published as Cop stood down on computer hacking charge

computer hacking crime police

Just In

    Arrest over car bombing

    Arrest over car bombing
    • 15th Aug 2020 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Overdue’ bridge opened but road safety fears linger

        Premium Content ‘Overdue’ bridge opened but road safety fears linger

        Politics Residents remain concerned as the road is increasingly used as a way to bypass the Eight Mile.

        THROUGH THE ROOF: Warwick rental prices to skyrocket

        Premium Content THROUGH THE ROOF: Warwick rental prices to skyrocket

        Property A shrinking pool of rental homes under an increased demand will make price hikes...

        Welfare requests reach record low in Warwick

        Premium Content Welfare requests reach record low in Warwick

        News Coronavirus supplements help residents out of poverty.

        BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Premium Content BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Council News The newcomer, with previous CEO experience, will step into the role in the coming...