Cop suspended over stealing charge

Sophie Lester
A POLICE officer has been suspended from duty as he faces a stealing charge. 

The Crime and Corruption Commission has charged a 31-year-old constable with one charge of stealing.  

The Queensland Police Service made the statement earlier this afternoon. 

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," the statement read. 

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated." 

No further information about the allegations has been made available at this time.   

