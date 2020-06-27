Cops cracking down on Southern Downs speedsters

COPS CRACK DOWN: Police units across the Southern Downs will be ramping up their road safety campaign in time for the school holidays. Picture: file

COPS CRACK DOWN: Police units across the Southern Downs will be ramping up their road safety campaign in time for the school holidays. Picture: file

POLICE units across the Southern Downs are ramping up their road patrols this school holidays, aiming to catch out reckless drivers and reduce road deaths.

Region-wide, police officers will increase their presence on the roads, radars, and RBTs as part of QPS’ “Operation Sierra Cold Snap” for road safety.

According to Killarney Police Sergeant Brad Doyle, the statewide operation will be essential to slashing the region’s rise in dangerous driving and car accidents.

“The focus of the operation is to stop the loss of lives on the road, especially over this school holiday period,” Sgt Doyle said.

“There will be a high visibility of police targeting the main thoroughfares over school holidays, and they will be enforcing traffic laws as part of road safety.

“We’re going to be focusing on the ‘fatal five’ of driving, one of the most common being speeding.”

Even in the operation’s very early stages, Sgt Doyle said Killarney police officers alone had already been able to catch a number of leadfoot drivers red-handed.

“One was a 23-year-old male from Brisbane travelling on a motorcycle at 130km/h along the Warwick-Killarney road,” he said.

“The other was a 22-year-old male from Warwick travelling in a car doing 136km/h (on the same road), so going really quick.

“We’ll be focusing on those high-travel areas, such as the Warwick-Killarney Rd and Spring Creek Rd, which are very frequently travelled over weekends and school holidays.”

With school holidays and travel restrictions putting far more drivers on the road than usual, QPS Commissioner Katrina Carroll said the crackdown on dangerous driving was more important than ever.

“We have seen 15 more lives lost on our roads compared to this time last year and a noticeable increase in high speed offences,” Ms Carroll said.

“We are in a unique situation where families will be taking advantage of being able to travel further away from home for the school holidays and we expect traffic to increase significantly on our road network.

“As people get back out on there on the roads, we are encouraging everyone to make safe choices, as we know this is how we can stop serious injuries and lives lost on the roads.”