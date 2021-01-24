Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Cops ferried to ‘disturbance’ at island festival

by Jacob Miley
24th Jan 2021 12:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have had to be ferried over to South Stradbroke Island to quell a large "disturbance" at a Gold Coast music festival, which is believed to have started when a vessel crashed into a jetty.

Authorities were called to Couran Cove about 8.30pm Saturday after reports a man had taken control of a vessel and crashed, police said.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a large disturbance followed and multiple crews had to be ferried over to Couran Cove to assist.

It's believed the incident was linked to the Gold Coast Vibez festival that was being held at the Couran Cove Resort.

The spokesman said police had left the island by midnight. There were approximately 350 patrons in attendance, he said.

Originally published as Cops ferried to 'disturbance' at island festival

More Stories

editors picks emergency stradbroke island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Warwick Australia Day Cricket Carnival

        Sport The huge annual carnival kicked off with a bang today! Check out a gallery of the action both on and off the pitch here:

        GALLERY: Bumper crowds at Allora Heritage Weekend

        Premium Content GALLERY: Bumper crowds at Allora Heritage Weekend

        News Big numbers turned out to see the huge range of classic and vintage cars at the...

        TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide

        Premium Content TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide

        News Traditional ceremonies, sports events, and Australia Day pub classics. Here’s your...

        Man busted with stolen items, says he ‘found them in park’

        Premium Content Man busted with stolen items, says he ‘found them in park’

        News The Warwick man had power tools worth $2000, which were reported stolen the...