Cops seize $70k of ice headed for our streets

Kerri Moore
| 30th Jun 2017 8:13 PM
Warwick police have seized a stash of ice they say was headed for Warwick streets.
Warwick police have seized a stash of ice they say was headed for Warwick streets.

POLICE say a stash of ice uncovered during a traffic stop on Wood St this morning was "certainly bound for sale here in Warwick".

Warwick CIB Detective Sergeant Darren Tamblyn said uniformed police stopped a Holden Statesman outside the Coachman's Inn about 5.30am.

The car came to the attention of patrolling officers after the driver allegedly committed a traffic offence.

"Police became suspicious shortly after, when the driver changed seating after being intercepted," Det Sgt Tamblyn said.

He said a thorough search of the car uncovered 28g of methylamphetamine, or ice, which was well-hidden.

He said the seized drugs had a street value of $70,000 and it was believed it would have ended up on Warwick streets.

"It was certainly bound for sale here in Warwick and those inquiries are still continuing," Det Sgt Tamblyn said.

A 26-year-old woman from Eight Mile Plains and a 30-year-old Kangaroo Point man have been charged with offences including supplying and producing methylamphetamine in a quantity over schedule 3 and possessing things used for the commission of a drug offence.

It is further alleged the woman was driving with the same drug in her system.

Both have been remanded in police custody and are due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.

Det Sgt Tamblyn said the arrests were the result of good work from the uniformed police and he urged anyone with information about drug crime to call the Warwick CIB on 46604444.

Warwick Daily News
