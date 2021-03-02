Menu
DANGEROUS TREND: Warwick police have urged kids to reconsider the shopping centre stunt.
News

Cops slam ‘foolhardy and dangerous’ prank trend

Tessa Flemming
2nd Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Warwick police have condemned a new youth trend circulating Warwick as”inherently dangerous” and “ridiculous”.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said he was concerned to see a rising number of kids riding their bikes through Rose City Shoppingworld in what he believed was part of a dare trend.

Recently at midday on Sunday February 28, a suspect believed to be a 14-year-old boy, was caught on centre CCTV footage performing a wheelie on his bike before riding down the exit ramp towards Fitzroy St.

Senior-Sergeant Deacon said police knew the boy but were yet to talk to him.

“It is inherently dangerous with the pedestrians not expecting bikes, nor are they permitted,” he said.

“Elderly people are not looking out for bikes when they go shopping.

“It is foolhardy and ridiculous behaviour from the kids and they risk being banned from the shopping centre, if not already.

“It’s not the biggest crime in the world, but they will go through a world of hurt if they hit someone.”

If you see any suspicious behaviour, contact Warwick Police on 4660 4444.

