Cops sniff out weed stash during visit to man’s home

GETTING CLEAN: The 34-year-old Warwick father said he quit drugs after these most recent charges. Picture: KatarzynaBialasiewicz

A WARWICK father who claimed his latest drug charges made him realise they “frankly weren’t worth it” has pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

On November 23 last year, Warwick police officers were at Luke Kevin Nolan’s home when they smelled marijuana coming from his bedroom.

Upon questioning, the 34-year-old confessed to having about one gram of the drug, a bong, a glass pipe, scales, two cigarette lighters, and a number of ziplock bag and straws.

Defence counsel told the court Nolan suffered an acquired brain injury in a car accident, which “perhaps fed into” his history of drug abuse.

The 34-year-old claims he has now “stopped (using drugs) altogether” and was taking steps to rehabilitation for the sake of his children.

Nolan pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing used drug utensils, and one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property connected to a drug offence.

He was fined $250 and his convictions were recorded.