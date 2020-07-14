Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GETTING CLEAN: The 34-year-old Warwick father said he quit drugs after these most recent charges. Picture: KatarzynaBialasiewicz
GETTING CLEAN: The 34-year-old Warwick father said he quit drugs after these most recent charges. Picture: KatarzynaBialasiewicz
Crime

Cops sniff out weed stash during visit to man’s home

Jessica Paul
14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WARWICK father who claimed his latest drug charges made him realise they “frankly weren’t worth it” has pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

On November 23 last year, Warwick police officers were at Luke Kevin Nolan’s home when they smelled marijuana coming from his bedroom.

Upon questioning, the 34-year-old confessed to having about one gram of the drug, a bong, a glass pipe, scales, two cigarette lighters, and a number of ziplock bag and straws.

Defence counsel told the court Nolan suffered an acquired brain injury in a car accident, which “perhaps fed into” his history of drug abuse.

The 34-year-old claims he has now “stopped (using drugs) altogether” and was taking steps to rehabilitation for the sake of his children.

Nolan pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing used drug utensils, and one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property connected to a drug offence.

He was fined $250 and his convictions were recorded.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pennisi pushes for Inland Rail route through Warwick

        premium_icon Pennisi pushes for Inland Rail route through Warwick

        News The Mayor said there would be ‘big implications’ for the wider region if the rail capacity was not maintained.

        New water allocations to fuel ‘hundreds’ of jobs

        premium_icon New water allocations to fuel ‘hundreds’ of jobs

        News HUNDREDS of megalitres of water are to be made available

        Councillors vote for travel allowance in lieu of pay rise

        premium_icon Councillors vote for travel allowance in lieu of pay rise

        Council News One councillor is concerned about a ‘blowout’, saying one person alone could rack...

        Fresh concern for region's border police

        premium_icon Fresh concern for region's border police

        News ONE WEEKEND IN: Our region’s police reveal how open borders are travelling so far.