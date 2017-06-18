Corinthians dominate women's final in hockey

CUP WINNERS: Tamara McGowan and McKenzie Wenmoth were two of the players in the winning Corinthians team.

HOCKEY: Corinthians beat an under-strength Wyverns 17-0 in the final of the Mid Season Cup in Warwick hockey.

Yasmin McWhinney scored six goals with Grace Jacobs and Mackenzie Wenmoth each scored four goals.

Erin Gilmore notched a double and Coby Imber scored the first goal of her career.

Sarah Monk, Aidyn Jensen and Sam McMahon were the best for Wyverns.

Wyverns won the men's game 2-1 against an under-strength Saints side.

Jake Reid and Matt Eastwell were the goalscorers for Wyverns while Nash Domjohn scored for Saints.

Goalie Lewis Broadhurst had a blinder for Saints stopping at least 10 shots at goal.