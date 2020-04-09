Corona bottle sculpture to ‘go viral’

ON TH BRIGHTSIDE: Potter and glass slumper Robert Cullen has injected humour into his creations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOLED up for hours in the shed at his Deuchar property, Robert Cullen escapes the chaos of the world in his pottery creations.

Vases, cups and pots line the walls in all different colours as a result of the farm worker’s free hours spent at the wheel.

But the potter has recently swapped clay for glass after taking a glass slumping workshop on the Gold Coast.

Equipped with the tools he needs, complete with his own kiln, Mr Cullen is seeing what new ways he can manipulate melted glass.

His latest creation, made from bottles of Corona beer, has been an endless source of humour for his customers and friends on his Facebook page.

“One of my friends joked that it might go viral, which I thought was quite funny, the play on words” he said.

“The timing of it, in a coronavirus pandemic was almost accidental, I actually started making them because Corona bottles have ceramic paint that doesn’t burn off in the kiln,” he said.

“So I guess they were really made to be melted down.”

While life has slowed down for some, Mr Cullen said he still doesn’t spend as much time experimenting with ceramic and glass as he would like.

“It’s just a hobby and maybe one day I could turn it into a full-time thing, I don’t know,” he said.

“I’m currently a farmhand so I’m considered essential but it’s a great escape for me, definitely the way I relax.”

Despite the humour Mr Cullen found in the Corona bottle bowl, he said he would like to make a better attempt at it.

“I’m sure I’ll experiment a bit more with them, but my wife might not want me to empty the bottles to do it.”