Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CORONA: Letter claims Bundaberg’s first case of virus

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
14th Mar 2020 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LETTER has begun circulating on social media claiming Bundaberg has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

It claims the case is a Bundaberg woman who recently returned from Indonesia and is an employee of the Bundaberg Oral Health Service.

The letter claims the Bundaberg Oral Health Service has been closed for 14 days as a precaution and contact tracing is well underway.

The letter is claimed to be from the Acting Executive Director of Acute Hospital and Community Services.

The NewsMail has made inquiries with the relevant departments to confirm the reports, but has not received confirmation at this stage.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo
bundaberg bundaberg hospital coronavirus covid-19 novel coronavirus
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grateful rural residents pick up last water donation

        premium_icon Grateful rural residents pick up last water donation

        News A LIFELINE for rural families suspends services after rain fills tanks.

        • 14th Mar 2020 11:18 AM
        Drive-through COVID-19 testing to trial in QLD

        Drive-through COVID-19 testing to trial in QLD

        Health The facilities will help alleviate the workload of GPs and EDs

        Breaking it down: Where and how to vote this council election

        premium_icon Breaking it down: Where and how to vote this council...

        News THE complete list of ways you can have your say in the Southern Downs Regional...

        ‘Drunk driver’ crashes into Warwick house

        premium_icon ‘Drunk driver’ crashes into Warwick house

        News A 22-year-old man has been charged after his car ploughed into a unit complex...