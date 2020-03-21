Coronavirus cancellations cripple Southern Downs tourism

Event cancellations amid coronavirus fears have had a crippling impact on the Southern Downs’ tourism industry – an impact which Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned could last for the next six months.

Warwick’s tourism, events, and hospitality industries are still in recovery after consecutive seasons of drought and bushfires, and the huge number of events scheduled in March and April that would have been crucial for rebuilding local economies have now been cancelled or postponed.

For Sue Hoffman, the owner of Warwick Motor Inn, the wave of events being shut down has caused a record number of cancellations in just the last week.

“From the beginning of trade on Friday to the end of trade on Saturday, we had 53 bookings cancelled. In less than a week, we’ve probably had 70 odd rooms cancelled and taken out of our books,” Mrs Hoffman said.

“Every phone call was just rolling in, saying they had to cancel because of the virus. I couldn’t even still charge them, because I felt like I had to be gracious and keep people happy. You just have to stand up and push through.”

Pam Burley, event co-ordinator at Jumpers & Jazz in July, said it would be a devastating blow if their festival or other events like it were to be cancelled due to coronavirus, as they provide the region with an enormous financial boost.

“Last year, it was estimated that the festival brought about $6.4 million of economic benefit to the region, and that’s probably a modest estimate,” Mrs Burley said.

“Even though the event is almost totally run by volunteers, we grow in attendance, contributions, and visitors every year. The people who have been preparing for it have probably been working eleven months of the year to get this all organised – so imagine if we lose that.”

According to Mrs Burley, even if the Jumpers & Jazz festival does go ahead, its success and the economic lift it can give to the region will rely on visitors coming from far and wide and being prepared to spend with local businesses.

“We’ve just come through one of the worst droughts in our region, so people are impacted locally. There’s something for everyone at our festival, but we need people to book in for longer stays and spend money in our region.”