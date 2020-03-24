CORONAVIRUS CONTACT: Assumption College issues alert

AT RISK: Assumption College Warwick is currently testing students for the coronavirus.

AT RISK: Assumption College Warwick is currently testing students for the coronavirus.

ASSUMPTION College Warwick has announced several members of its school community have likely been exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Killarney.

In a statement, the college’s principal Simon Fleming said students will be tested today and urged parents to keep their children at home if they show any signs of illness, but there was no mention of the school’s closure at this stage.

“Our school has been taking all appropriate precautions regarding health and hygiene and we will continue to take the advice of Queensland Health in response to this public health issue,” Mr Fleming wrote.

“In keeping with announcements from the Queensland Government, parents may choose to keep their children at home.”

This new potential case comes after both Warwick and Killarney confirmed their first positive coronavirus results this week.