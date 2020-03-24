CORONAVIRUS CONTACT: Warnings issued on Southern Downs

A full clean is booked for both the childcare centre and the state school. (AAP Image / Monique Harmer)

THE pandemic has arrived on the Southern Downs where there are now three confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 20 residents in self-isolation.

Readers are advised the following location may have been exposed to carriers of the virus.

Warwick State High School

Principal Joy Craig advised parents that members of the school community are self-isolating after a potential exposure to the virus on Thursday, March 19.

Assumption College

Principal Simon Fleming said several members of the community may have become exposed to the virus last week, some of which are now undergoing testing.

Little Rascals Child Care

A father of two after-school-care students tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. He picked up his children from care on Tuesday afternoon, prior to showing any symptoms.

