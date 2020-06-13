Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UP AND COMING: Owner of Warwick Hair Bar Abbey Seidel wants to create a young and upbeat atmosphere in the new salon.
UP AND COMING: Owner of Warwick Hair Bar Abbey Seidel wants to create a young and upbeat atmosphere in the new salon.
News

Coronavirus paves the way for new Warwick salon

Tessa Flemming
13th Jun 2020 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORONAVIRUS has wrecked havoc on many salons over the past few months, but for this Warwick hairdresser, it was the spark that lit a desire to start out on a new business endeavour.

When the salon she worked at, Ooh La La Hair & Beaute, closed during the pandemic, Abbey Seidel headed to Mt Isa to help some friends muster.

The time away from work was the break she needed to take the next leap and open up Warwick Hair Bar.

"If COVID-19 hadn't hit, I wouldn't have decided to go out on my own," she said.

"I never pictured myself owning my own salon but while I was up there, I realised it was silly to not be working for myself."

The realisation was the latest surprise in the 23-year-old's unexpected career path.

"I was going to be a lawyer," she said.

"I remember through high school mum and dad said to do beauty but I was set firm that I was going to be a lawyer. I got the marks and got in but then I took a gap year and did my diploma in beauty therapy.

"It was the best thing I ever did."

Working for four and a half years under the guidance of Emma Davey, Ms Seidel hopes to use her know-how to help out the community in more ways than one.

"There's so many empty shopfronts in Warwick so I thought if I rented out a space and did it up, I could help bring something positive to town," she said.

"And there's many very successful salons in town, but none that really cater to a young inviting environment.

"I employed a girl, Bree Clarke, who's been working for six years now and is young and upbeat - that's the gap missing in Warwick."

More than anything, the pandemic shone a light on how important Ms Seidel's industry was to the health and wellbeing of the Rose City.

"One of the best moments is when women and men enter feeling bad about their hair and by the time they leave, they're saying 'I love it - I feel so much better'," she said.

"I'm really lucky to work in the industry I do."

Warwick Hair Bar is set to open early July at 97 Grafton St.

To keep up-to-date on opening, head to Warwick Hair Bar Facebook page.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Cop flashes white power symbol

    Cop flashes white power symbol
    • 13th Jun 2020 10:46 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Thousands of homes and businesses won’t be able to hook up to the NBN by its June 2020 deadline, figures show, and some could be waiting until 2022.

        Grants set to relieve struggling Warwick artists

        premium_icon Grants set to relieve struggling Warwick artists

        News Starved of income and creativity, the art community may receive a welcome boost out...

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best beautician

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s best beautician

        Fashion & Beauty Celebrate the miracle workers of Warwick by casting your vote.

        How to spend a rainy weekend on the Southern Downs

        premium_icon How to spend a rainy weekend on the Southern Downs

        Weather Don’t let the forecast stand in the way of enjoying eased restrictions.