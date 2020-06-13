Coronavirus paves the way for new Warwick salon

UP AND COMING: Owner of Warwick Hair Bar Abbey Seidel wants to create a young and upbeat atmosphere in the new salon.

CORONAVIRUS has wrecked havoc on many salons over the past few months, but for this Warwick hairdresser, it was the spark that lit a desire to start out on a new business endeavour.

When the salon she worked at, Ooh La La Hair & Beaute, closed during the pandemic, Abbey Seidel headed to Mt Isa to help some friends muster.

The time away from work was the break she needed to take the next leap and open up Warwick Hair Bar.

"If COVID-19 hadn't hit, I wouldn't have decided to go out on my own," she said.

"I never pictured myself owning my own salon but while I was up there, I realised it was silly to not be working for myself."

The realisation was the latest surprise in the 23-year-old's unexpected career path.

"I was going to be a lawyer," she said.

"I remember through high school mum and dad said to do beauty but I was set firm that I was going to be a lawyer. I got the marks and got in but then I took a gap year and did my diploma in beauty therapy.

"It was the best thing I ever did."

Working for four and a half years under the guidance of Emma Davey, Ms Seidel hopes to use her know-how to help out the community in more ways than one.

"There's so many empty shopfronts in Warwick so I thought if I rented out a space and did it up, I could help bring something positive to town," she said.

"And there's many very successful salons in town, but none that really cater to a young inviting environment.

"I employed a girl, Bree Clarke, who's been working for six years now and is young and upbeat - that's the gap missing in Warwick."

More than anything, the pandemic shone a light on how important Ms Seidel's industry was to the health and wellbeing of the Rose City.

"One of the best moments is when women and men enter feeling bad about their hair and by the time they leave, they're saying 'I love it - I feel so much better'," she said.

"I'm really lucky to work in the industry I do."

Warwick Hair Bar is set to open early July at 97 Grafton St.

To keep up-to-date on opening, head to Warwick Hair Bar Facebook page.